MONTREAL -- Montreal Impact central defender Rudy Camacho will be sidelined for four to six weeks.

The Impact announced the injury Saturday morning while the team held a training session at the Olympic Stadium in preparation for the team's CONCACAF Champions League second leg match against Deportivo Saprissa on Wednesday.

Camacho injured a knee in the 17th minute of the first leg Wednesday in Costa Rica.

The news was more positive for Romell Quioto and Orji Okwonkwo, who were also injured on Wednesday.

Quioto trained on Saturday, while Okwonkwo remained off the field. His case is being reassessed daily.

Okwonkwo and Quioto were the Impact goal scorers in the 2-2 draw against Deportivo Saprissa.

Where Champions Are Crowned ��#SCCL2020 pic.twitter.com/kJN4F4Q7r4 — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) December 10, 2019

RAITALA GETS THE ARMBAND

Finnish defender Jukka Raitala is the new Montreal Impact captain.

Head coach Thierry Henry made the announcement on Saturday during a press scrum held after his players' training session at the Olympic Stadium.

Raitala, 31, becomes the third captain in Impact history since entering MLS, after Davy Arnaud, in 2012 and 2013, and Patrice Bernier, from 2014 to 2017. In the last two seasons, the role has been occupied by a number of players, without one being formally identified.

�� Jukka Raitala devient le huitième capitaine de l'Impact de Montréal.



�� Jukka Raitala becomes the 8th captain in the history of the Montreal Impact.



#IMFC #ImpactMontréalais pic.twitter.com/Z9eIYnVdLt — Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) February 22, 2020

The decision dates back just over a week, on the eve of the Impact's last preparatory game against the Tampa Bay Rowdies last Saturday.

During the match, Raitala wore the captain's armband, and did so again last Wednesday, during the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Henry explained that the choice of Raitala was the result of internal discussions and that in the current context, he is the one the team needs to occupy this position.

For his part, Raitala said he was surprised and honoured to have been appointed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.