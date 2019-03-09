Featured Video
Impact fall to Houston Dynamo on the road
Montreal Impact's Maximiliano Urruti, center, passes the ball between Houston Dynamo's Maynor Figueroa (15) and Aljaz Struna (6) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Published Saturday, March 9, 2019 8:40PM EST
Mauro Manotas scored in the 86th minute and the Houston Dynamo beat the Montreal Impact 2-1 on Saturday.
Manotas finished Romell Quioto's cross with a right-footed stab to give Houston (1-0-1) the lead. It was Manotas' 50th career goal across all competitions.
The Impact (1-1-0) opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Saphir Taider picked Micheal Azira's looping pass out of the air with a right-footed volley into the right side of the goal. It was Taider's second goal of the season.
The Dynamo tied it two minutes later. Memo Rodriguez settled Tomas Martinez's pass at the top of the arc with one touch and unleashed a left-footed knuckler into the upper right corner.
