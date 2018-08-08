

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Impact acquired forward Quincy Amarikwa from the San Jose Earthquakes for little-used striker Dominic Oduro on Wednesday.

Amarikwa, 30, has two assists in 14 games this season. The American has 24 goals and 19 assists in 190 MLS regular-season games, including 91 starts. He has also played for the Colorado Rapids, Toronto FC, and the Chicago Fire.

"Quincy is an energetic striker with a lot of experience within MLS," Impact technical director Adam Braz said in a statement. "He will be another experienced player who will add depth to our forward line."

He was nominated for the MLS comeback player of the year award in 2017, after suffering a serious knee injury in 2016.

Oduro, 32, played four seasons with the Impact, posting 15 goals and six assists in 89 regular-season games. He stood out especially during the Impact's run to the Eastern Conference final in 2016.

However, he was out of favour with new coach Remi Garde from the outset and was used sparingly this season.