MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge: Free transit ends for some commuters

    A third lane is being reopened Monday on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge between Montreal and the western part of the Montérégie region. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Peter McCabe) A third lane is being reopened Monday on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge between Montreal and the western part of the Montérégie region. (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Peter McCabe)
    Share

    Some commuters benefiting from free public transit due to work on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge will have to start paying for their fares starting next Monday.

    Transports Québec explains commuters on the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) 212 and 411 bus lines, as well as people taking the #11 exo Vaudreuil-Hudson train line from the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Baie-d'Urfé stations, will no longer benefit from free travel.

    The ministry explains this is due to the "improved journey times in these areas."

    Free service will be maintained at the Hudson, Vaudreuil, Dorion, Pincourt and Île-Perrot train stations, as well as on the entire La Presqu'Île sector until further notice.

    "Users travelling from the five stations located outside Montreal will continue to receive a free, two-pass 'Tous modes ABC' ticket for their train journey, including the necessary connections via the bus, Metro and REM networks," the ministry notes. "These tickets will now be distributed seven days a week according to train schedules."

    Commuters will continue to be required to validate their free tickets to avoid being fined.

    "Users must validate the first passage when they receive the ticket at the train station on the outbound journey, and then do the same with the second passage on the return journey," Transports Québec notes. "Wherever possible, we recommend that workers and employers continue to give priority to telecommuting and public transit travel."

    Tolls on the eastbound Autoroute 30 will remain suspended until further notice between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Monday to Friday.

    On Jan. 15, Transports Québec opened a third lane on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge towards Vaudreuil-Dorion.

    The ministry insists, "Since then, there has been a noticeable improvement in traffic conditions towards Vaudreuil-Dorion, but severe congestion continues towards Montreal."

    Transports Québec says it plans to reopen additional lanes in the fall of 2024, depending on how the work progresses.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What to know about human brain implants

    If brain implant technology works, it could one day benefit people who are otherwise unable to move or communicate and may have even wider-ranging applications for health. Here’s what to know about brain implants.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News