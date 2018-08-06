

CTV Montreal





While low poll numbers heading into an election wouldn’t normally be a laughing matter for most political parties, the Parti Quebecois is hoping to wring chuckles – and maybe a few votes – out of their new ad campaign.

The French ads, which currently include posters and will also have ads in other mediums, acknowledge the PQ is currently trailing behind the Coalition Avenir Quebec and Liberals with the Oct. 1 vote looming.

While the jokes mostly don’t translate from French to English, the punchlines acknowledge the party’s difficult few years and try to highlight its resilience.

“Your Internet connection might drop out on you, but the PQ won’t,” reads one such poster.

Leader Jean-Francois Lisee has previously dismissed the polls, pointing to the upset win of Valerie Plante over Denis Coderre in Montreal’s last municipal election as proof that the PQ shouldn’t be counted out.