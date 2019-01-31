

The Canadian Press





Blocked up by ice, boat traffic was closed on the St. Lawrence River for a second day in a row on Thursday morning.

The waterway was closed by the Coast Guard on Wednesday between Sorel-Tracy and Trois-Rivieres due to icy blockages.

Crews on two ships were working to break up the ice on Thursday morning.

The Coast Guard said that because of Thursday’s storm, ice was able to form quickly in several areas.

Several merchant ships were unable to continue on their way because of the ice blocks. The Coast Guard said some ships are anchored in Montreal, awaiting the chance to sail east, while others are stranded in Trois-Rivieres. Some boats arriving from the St. Lawrence estuary will be forced to temporarily anchor in Les Escoumins.

Last week, traffic on the St. Lawrence was interrupted for several days because of an ice jam.