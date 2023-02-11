Hype man teaches Black history with hip-hop style and energy in Montreal

Advocate and speaker Malik Shaheed is touring Montreal-area schools this month to teach students about Black history.

Known as the "Hype Creator," the jersey Shaheed wears onstage has the name emblazoned on the back. He steps before the crowds with music and energy, engaging with teens in their language.

"My goal is to really educate them, to give them an opportunity to learn more about Black people, to break stereotypes," he told CTV News while speaking at Lester B. Pearson High School in Montreal North.

Shaheed taught students about milestones in Black history and Black identity during his "Youth Stars" tour.

The message resonated with students like Giuliano Chicora.

"We need to learn about it, because this is our history, and we need to learn from this into our future."

Grade 8 student Meredith Jules said the discussion about identity was helpful to her.

"My mom is white and my dad is Black, and people are always trying to tell me what colour I was," she said. "I've always been put aside in each group, and I've never really felt like I was either. But now I'm trying to know my place and find out what I am."

During the presentation, Shaheed demonstrates how the past affects the present. He explains the impact of gentrification, and what systemic racism means to young people thinking about their first summer job.

He breaks down the news headlines and discusses the reality of being Black in 2023, and gives students guidance on being an ally.

"If I ever see something that's wrong, I'll do something about it. I'll tell people about it," said student Julia Ponponi.

For Shaheed, it's about empowering students to create a better tomorrow.

"They are our future leaders, so it's more important for them to take away what I said today and make positive decisions for people of colour."