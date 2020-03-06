MONTREAL -- Hydro-Québec is inviting its customers to be vigilant, as fraudulent text messages using the company's name are currently being sent to customers.

The company explained that fraudsters are trying to take advantage of the fact that it is currently giving customer discounts in connection with the adoption of Bill 34.

People are urged not to click on the hyperlinks contained in the messages because they often lead to a false website with Hydro-Québec's design or to an Interac e-transfer site.

Hydro-Québec said rebates will not be made by Interac transfer or by credit card. Instead, a credit will be applied to customers' bills by next month. It added that the company never communicates with her customers through text messages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 6, 2020.