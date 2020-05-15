MONTREAL -- Hundreds of kilometres of Montreal's roads will be altered to become more friendly to pedestrians and cyclists as the city's residents ponder a summer without their usual activities.

Mayor Valerie Plante said over 300 kilometres of new, temporary pedestrian and bike paths will be introduced beginning in June.

Some of those new paths will be on major city arteries such as St-Laurent Blvd., St-Denis, Christophe-Colombe, Mont-Royal, Gouin and Rachel. While some streets will be entirely closed to car traffic, others will still be open to cars, but with reduced lanes as sidewalks and bike paths are introduced or expanded.

Plante said the plan is aimed both at giving Montrealers the space to enjoy the summer weather but also at helping local businesses rebound during the COVID-19 pandemic.

