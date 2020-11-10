Advertisement
How about that heat? Four different records set as unseasonably warm weather continues
Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020 9:10PM EST
MONTREAL -- Tuesday, as anyone who stepped outside in the City of Montreal would acknowledge, was a hot one.
True, the temperatures might not have been comparable to being seven inches from the midday sun, but it was still a record breaking day for November temperatures.
According to Environment Canada, four different records were broken. Those include:
- Hottest Nov. 10 on record, breaking the previous record of 18.3 C, set in 1948.
- Warmest November day ever recorded in the city in November.
- Latest in the year where the temperature topped 20 C.
- At six days, the longest stretch this late in the year where daytime highs topped 15 C.
- With files from CJAD 800.