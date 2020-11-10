MONTREAL -- Tuesday, as anyone who stepped outside in the City of Montreal would acknowledge, was a hot one.

True, the temperatures might not have been comparable to being seven inches from the midday sun, but it was still a record breaking day for November temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, four different records were broken. Those include:

  • Hottest Nov. 10 on record, breaking the previous record of 18.3 C, set in 1948.
  • Warmest November day ever recorded in the city in November.
  • Latest in the year where the temperature topped 20 C.
  • At six days, the longest stretch this late in the year where daytime highs topped 15 C. 

- With files from CJAD 800. 