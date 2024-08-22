Housing crisis: call for tenders for 500 prefabricated homes

MONTREAL
    Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau at a press conference in Quebec City on 22 May 2024.
    The Quebec government presented a series of measures on Thursday to tackle the housing crisis.

    Quebec is expected to issue its first call for tenders shortly for the construction of 500 prefabricated affordable housing units.

    Some $3.7 billion should be invested over the next five years to make housing more affordable and help households in need.

    The Minister responsible for Housing, France-Élaine Duranceau, announced her Quebec Housing Strategy on Thursday afternoon in Trois- Rivières.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 22, 2024.

