Housing crisis: call for tenders for 500 prefabricated homes

The Quebec government presented a series of measures on Thursday to tackle the housing crisis.

Quebec is expected to issue its first call for tenders shortly for the construction of 500 prefabricated affordable housing units.

Some $3.7 billion should be invested over the next five years to make housing more affordable and help households in need.

The Minister responsible for Housing, France-Élaine Duranceau, announced her Quebec Housing Strategy on Thursday afternoon in Trois- Rivières.

