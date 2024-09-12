MONTREAL
    • Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime lift Canada over Finland 3-0 in Davis Cup tie

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov, left, and Felix Auger Aliassime play doubles during a Davis Cup tennis match against Finland in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Martin Rickett, The Associated Press) Canada's Denis Shapovalov, left, and Felix Auger Aliassime play doubles during a Davis Cup tennis match against Finland in Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Martin Rickett, The Associated Press)
    Canada's top male tennis players have defeated Finland 3-0 at the Davis Cup.

    Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Eero Vasa 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the day's first singles match.

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime then dispatched Otto Virtanen 6-2, 6-3 in the second singles match.

    Finally, Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime teamed up to best Virtanen and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 7-5 in doubles play.

    There was an element of revenge after Canada lost to Finland in last year's quarterfinals.

    "Everybody's in good spirits, so it's very good," Auger-Aliassime said. "Any motivation is good, but I think it's a different year, a different time, and (last year's loss) was behind us. This year we have a full team and everybody's playing better than last year. Everybody's improved."

    It's the second consecutive group-stage tie Canada has won after beating Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Canada, the lone seeded team in Group D, will face host Great Britain on Sunday.

    Four groups of teams are playing in four cities this week to qualify for the eight-team Finals in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two countries in each four-team group advance.

    Since Canada's undefeated after two opponents in the group stage, it is set to advance to the Davis Cup Finals.

    It is Canada's fifth consecutive appearance in the Davis Cup Finals, having won its only title in 2022. The Canadians defeated South Korea 3-1 in February's Davis Cup qualifiers in Montreal to reach the group stage of the finals.

    With files from The Associated Press.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.

