Hotly contested Marie-Victorin by-election to be held on April 11

Quebec voters in the riding of Marie-Victorin, on Montreal's South Shore, will vote for their new National Assembly representative on April 11.

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government announced the date of the by-election in a news release Tuesday, following a special cabinet meeting.

Opposition parties say they were anxiously awaiting the official call for the by-election as the campaign is already well underway. They have accused the CAQ government of dithering and stalling.

Premier François Legault recently justified his decision by citing health reasons.

The by-election in Marie-Victorin will replace former independent Catherine Fournier, who was elected mayor of Longueuil last November.

On Tuesday, Legault explained he was calling the by-election "to allow the citizens of this riding to be represented in the National Assembly."

Quebec will lift more COVID-19 restrictions in the coming days and candidates will be given the chance to meet voters without restriction.

"It is good for Marie-Victorin, it is good for democracy," Legault said.

The CAQ will run nurse unionist Shirley Dorismond, the Liberals have chosen Emilie Nollet, Quebec Solidaire has picked Sophika Vaithyanathasarma, the PQ has selected Pierre Nantel, Climat Quebec has opted for Martine Ouellet and the Quebec Conservative Party is running comedian Anne Casabonne.