MONTREAL -- There are now 14 more people in Quebec hospitals with COVID-19 and six more in intensive care wards, according to the province's health officials.

The total number of people in hospital is now 81, with 28 in ICU.

Thursday, Quebec reported 369 new COVID-19 cases, bringing up the number of people infected to 380,407 since the start of the pandemic.

There were no new reported deaths, a total of 11,242.

To date, 366,812 people have recovered from the illness.

On Aug. 10, a total of 17,494 samples were analyzed.

Public health officials say they are unable to provide a breakdown of whether people currently being infected with COVID-19 are vaccinated or not.

"Our team is working to get more data on our website," the INSPQ confirmed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 44,137 more vaccinations in the province; 42,498 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,639 doses before Aug. 11 for a total of 11,616,214 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 47,977 doses were given for a cumulative total of 11,664,191, or 74.4 per cent of the population.

As of Aug. 11, a total of 6,320,439 Quebecers, or 84 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 5,324,909 people, or 71 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.

The province has received 14,043,599 vaccine doses so far.