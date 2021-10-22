MONTREAL -- Quebec reported an overall drop in hospitalizations Friday alongside 434 new coronavirus cases.

In total, there are 260 people in hospital with COVID-19. Since Thursday's update, 14 people arrived in hospital with virus symptoms, while 28 are no longer receiving care.

Of that total, overall ICU cases dropped by four, for a total of 68.

The province also reported eight more people have died in Quebec due to COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 421,791 people have caught the virus, of which 405,663 have recovered, and 11,466 have died.

Public health is monitoring 4,662 active cases and 499 active outbreaks within the province.

Friday's data are based on 28,093 analyzed COVID-19 tests, for a positivity rate of 1.3 per cent.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Of the eligible population (aged 12 and up), 86 per cent are fully vaccinated, and 90 per cent have gotten at least one dose.

Health care workers administered 14,367 vaccine shots since the last update for a total of 13,146,542 doses to date. That total also includes 671 doses given out before Oct. 21, which had not been counted previously.

Most of Friday's cases were recorded among people who weren't fully vaccinated.

Of the 434 people who got sick, 317 got their first dose less than two weeks prior, or never got a shot at all.

Unvaccinated people are 21.1 times more likely to be hospitalized after catching COVID-19.