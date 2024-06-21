MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Homelessness: Quebec, Ottawa announce $115 million for emergency housing in Montreal

    Tents along Notre-Dame Street in Montreal. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News) Tents along Notre-Dame Street in Montreal. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)
    Share

    The federal and Quebec governments have announced nearly $60 million a year for the next two years to get unhoused Montrealers a roof over their heads.

    Ottawa and Quebec are putting up $57.5 million per year to develop emergency and transitional housing projects for people experiencing homelessness in Montreal.

    The governments say the money will improve or develop 51 housing projects in the city.

    The funding will create more than 520 new housing spaces in Montreal, a 30 per cent boost in available accommodation in the city compared to December 2023.

    A joint news release from Ottawa and Quebec says today's announcement includes the inauguration of a hotel turned 24-unit community housing project for men experiencing homelessness in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood.

    The federal government invested more than $6.5 million for the housing project.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News