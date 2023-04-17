Homeless advocates launch petition to house those living under the Ville-Marie Expressway
Staff working with Montreal's homeless population have launched a petition urging the Quebec government to find funds to provide housing for individuals residing in an encampment under the Ville-Marie Expressway.
The Quebec Transport Ministry notified those living in the encampment that they would seek an eviction notice as construction was planned on the portion of the highway where around 20 people were living in tents near Guy Street and Atwater Avenue.
Superior Court Justice Chantal Masse ordered Quebec to postpone eviction plans and for the ministry to halt construction for ten days starting April 11.
Resilience Montreal launched the petition, stating that the people in the encampment are "among the most vulnerable in Quebec."
"Some members of this street community suffer from mental health problems or serious illnesses, such as cancer and staphylococcus aureus; that others have serious drug problems, and that one woman is pregnant," the petition reads.
The signatories of the petition are requesting funds for a pilot project to house the community since those living in the encampment "cannot be accommodated in an emergency shelter," and the government has a responsibility to protect them.
The Superior Court injunction is up for renewal on Friday.
The Transport Ministry argued in court that repair work on the highway is necessary and that the tent community was tolerated for years but never had the right to reside under the expressway.
