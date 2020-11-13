MONTREAL -- No one was seriously injured, but the jaws of life were required to rescue a man when a truck crashed on a Montreal highway.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) were called to the scene of an accident when a truck painting lines on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East crashed into another vehicle from the same company near Marien Ave.

Emergency responders rescued a man from the cab of the truck and he was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.