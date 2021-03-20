MONTREAL -- Four people were injured in a multi-car crash on Highway 40 in Montreal on Saturday.

According to Quebec's provincial police, the crash happened at around 6:30 and involved at least four vehicles.

Four people were taken to hospital and a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said they fear for the lives of two of the victims.

The highway is closed from St. Charles heading east, though the service road is open.

An investigation into the exact circumstances of the crash is underway, but according to the SQ, speed may have been a factor.