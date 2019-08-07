

CTV Montreal Staff





Commuting between Laval and the West Island will be challenging this weekend with closures of Highway 13 scheduled.

From 11 p.m. Friday Aug. 9 until 9 a.m. Saturday Aug. 10, a long stretch of Highway 13 North will be closed, from Highway 40 to the entrances from Samson Blvd. and Notre Dame St. in Laval.

Drivers heading north will be forced to take Exit 6, leading either to Highway 40 East or to Highway 40 West.

All onramps, from Highway 40 East, Henri Bourassa, and Gouin, will be closed.

At 9 a.m. Saturday much of the northbound highway will reopen but lanes of Highway 13 over Highway 40 will be until 3 p.m.

The first access point to the highway will be the entrance ramp from Highway 40 West, which will reopen at 9 a.m.

Southbound Lane closures

All Southbound lanes of Highway 13 will be closed from St. Martin Blvd. in Laval to the Henri Bourassa entrance in the West Island.

This closure is in effect from 11 p.m. Friday Aug. 9 until 9 a.m. Saturday Aug. 10.

The entrance from Samson will be closed, while drivers will be able to get on the service road at Gouin Blvd. and eventually enter the highway at the Henri Bourassa entrance.

The next night, Highway 13 South will be closed from 11:30 p.m. until 7:30 a.m. Sunday Aug. 11, between Exit 6/Highway 40 until the entrance from Route 520.