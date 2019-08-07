

CTV Montreal Staff





Major work will begin on the Jacques Cartier Bridge on Friday Aug. 9 and will require lane closures until Tuesday Aug. 13.

The first section of the work starts at 10 p.m. Friday and will last until 5 a.m. Monday Aug. 12 as crews will be repaving, excavating electrical conduits, and repairing the slab.

During this time the only access toward Montreal from the South Shore will be via Ste. Helene St. or northbound Taschereau Blvd.

On Monday night and Tuesday night, from 11:30 p.m. until 5 a.m., the bridge will be closed in both directions.

Crews will be installing new structures to support lights over each laneway.