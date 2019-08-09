

CTV Montreal Staff





Construction closures this weekend will affect the southbound Decarie Expressway and Highway 20 from downtown to the West Island, as well as Highway 13.

The westbound lanes of the Ville Marie tunnel will be closed from Exit 5 (Robert Bourassa/Champlain) until the entrance from Rose de Lima, however drivers will immediately be forced off the westbound lanes onto the northbound Decarie Expressway.

Highway 20 will be closed from the Turcot Interchange until the entrance from Highway 15 South, but again drivers will have to get off the highway at the Pullman St. Exit.

Westbound Highway 20 will be closed from the Pullman St. Exit until the entrance from Highway 138/Mercier Bridge.

Those closures will be in effect from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, the ramp from Highway 15 north to downtown Montreal will open for the first time.

This means drivers from Highway 15 north and south will have to merge immediately before merging onto eastbound Route 136.

Only one lane of Highway 20 east will be open from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The ramp from Highway 15 north to downtown will close again on Monday.

Decarie Closures

This weekend only one lane of the southbound Decarie Expressway will be open between the Sherbrooke St. Exit and the St. Jacques St. Bridge.