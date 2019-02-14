

CTV Montreal





Students from North Star Academy in Laval headed to downtown Montreal on Thursday to share hugs, coffee, warm clothes and more.

They set up tables and clothing racks in front of the Old Brewery Mission in the morning in order to distribute items to homeless residents.

The students have spent the past few months raising funds and collecting clothing for those in need, and specifically chose to hand out items in the middle of winter.

Their rationale is that many people donate to charity around Christmas, but the need for winter clothing persists for months.

North Star Academy's co-founder, Josée Pepin, said it was important for the students to meet people in need.

"This is what's important that they actually come here," said Pepin.

"You actually have to live it. And they can see that these people have stories. They are interesting, they have needs, and they enjoy talking to them."

Students said they know they are privileged and so they have a duty to give back to the community.

They planned to make several stops at shelters during the day, including at the Open Door.