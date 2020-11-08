Advertisement
Hidden mustard and potent vitamins: Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports recalls
Published Sunday, November 8, 2020 8:11AM EST
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) reported recalls on several products on Sunday.
ISAGENIX INTERNATIONAL
The agency identified an over-fortification of vitamin products manufactured by Isagenix International, who has issued a recall on several kinds of Isalean bars and shakes.
If you have a recalled product in your home, throw it out, says the CFIA.
TREE OF LIFE
Tree of Life Canada is recalling Sharwood's brand Tikka Curry Paste has been recalled because the label failed to mention mustard, a potential allergen, as an ingredient.
The curry was sold in Quebec and across Canada.
The CFIA will verify that recalled products are no longer available for purchase.