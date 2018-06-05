

In a promotional video issued on Tuesday, Ferrari praises the city of Montreal in advance of this weekend's Formula One race.

However it does so over an image of Toronto's skyline as seen from Lake Ontario, prominently featuring the CN Tower.

The short video also incorrectly lists Montreal's longitude and latitude, and so locates the city in a farmer's field next to a campground west of St. Jean sur Richelieu.

The errors are somewhat bizarre considering this weekend's race will be run on the racetrack named after Gilles Villeneuve, who was an "unforgettable Ferrari driver."

The error may be understandable however, as the Ontario city is frequently pressed into service in film and television to imitate plenty of other, more interesting cities around the world.

The original tweet from Ferrari has also generated plenty of comments online.

I prefer paris ! ���������� pic.twitter.com/WBk1NZ4cb4 — Richard Morency (@Richardrmor) June 5, 2018