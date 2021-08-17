MONTREAL -- We’re not out of it yet, Quebec.

Through the week, high temperatures will return as another sticky mass of hot air sweeps the province, pushing humidex levels towards a perceived 40 degrees in some areas.

A special weather advisory is in place for the following areas:

Montréal Island area

Châteauguay - La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil - Varennes area

“Temperatures will approach 30 degrees Celsius and humidex values could reach 40 on the hottest days, Friday and Saturday,” reads the advisory from Environment Canada.

“In addition, the nights will be uncomfortable, with lows near 20 degrees Celsius from Wednesday through Monday.”

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, persons with chronic underlying medical conditions and those working or exercising outdoors are at elevated risks of heat stroke and exhaustion.

“Drink lots of water, even before feeling thirsty, and keep cool,” reads the weather advisory.

The high for Wednesday is expected to reach 28 C. (Lori Graham/CTV News)

WEEK FORECAST

Here’s how the next few days will look across the affected regions:

A high of 28 could feel more like 37 degrees with the humidex on Wednesday.

A risk of thunderstorms is maintained through the morning, with a risk of showers continuing into the evening.

A UV index of 6, which is considered high, is expected to continue through to Thursday at least.

On Thursday, the 27 high could feel more like 35. Cloudy conditions will bring a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Friday should be sunny, with a high of 31 degrees.

The clouds and showers are expected to return over the weekend, with temperatures expected to approach 30 degrees.

HIGH TEMPERATURES COULD MARK SECOND HEATWAVE FOR AUGUST

An official heatwave is defined as three consecutive days with daytime highs at or above 30.

Montreal saw its first official heat wave of the year last week with five straight days of highs above the 30 degree mark.

The city has recorded a total of 15 30 degree days so far this summer: three in May, five in June, one in July and six in August.

Summer 2020 saw the mercury climb above 30 a total of 25 times: twice in May, eight times in June, 14 times in July and once in August.

The city normally sees an average of nine 30 degree days per year.

The record for the most 30 degree days is 33 set in 1955.