Here's who the Montreal Candiens might pick at no. 5 in the NHL Entry Draft
Aside from the top two picks in tonight's NHL Entry Draft almost certainly being Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli, there is anything but a consensus as to how the rest of the board will look, as is always the case.
If the Chicago Blackhawks don't pick the North Vancouver phenom and the Anaheim Ducks go with someone other than the Ontarian centre, we may be in an alternate upside-down universe, and the Columbus Blue Jackets seem likely to go with Swedish centre Leo Carlsson.
After that, it gets as consistent as plot points in the final season of Game of Thrones.
The Montreal Canadiens pick fifth at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It's the first time the Habs have picked fifth since 2005, which turned out alright (more on that later).
Unlike that year, the Habs will either seek to beef up their defence, get a new winger, try and nab a centre or make a big trade, depending on who you ask.
In summary, no one knows what GM Kent Hughes is thinking (as per normal). One player who will definitely not be wearing the tricolore next season is Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts native Pierre-Luc Dubois, who the Winnipeg Jets traded to the LA Kings on Tuesday night.
Five mock drafts from across the sports writers spectrum had the Habs picking the following players:
Will Smith, C, USNTDP – TSN
Not the actor. The six-foot, right-handed, 18-year-old centre is a puckhandling highlight reel according to eliteprospects.com. He was named the MVP of the 2023 U18 world championships with a tournament-high 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists).
NHL draft prospect Will Smith skates during a youth hockey clinic with NHL top draft prospects and members of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
David Reinbacher, RHD, EHC Kloten (Swiss National League) – The Athletic
The Austrian six-footer is described as a rock-solid defenceman, who is likely ready to suit up to start the season. He can score and defend.
Austria's David Reinbacher handles the puck during the first period against Germany at the world junior hockey championships in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. In an NHL draft class dominated by skilled forwards, and led by Connor Bedard, questions arise over who and when the first defenseman will be selected when the first round is held in Nashville on Wednesday night. The leading candidate is considered to be Austria's David Reinbacher followed by Sweden's Axel Sandin Pellikka. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP, FIle)
Ryan Leonard, RW, USNTDP – Sportsnet
The 18-year-old Amherst Massachusettes native is described as having a solid shot and great passing skills. He's also a quality skater that scored the winning goal for the Americans at the U18 worlds.
Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound (OHL) – ESPN
The Orillia, Ontario southpaw is described as a sniper who will block a shot, create a turnover and be a general pest around the net. The 6'1", 187-pound power forward can shoot in small spaces and is seen as having a high hockey IQ.
Owen Sound Attack's Colby Barlow skates during on-ice testing ahead of the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Matvei Michkov, RW, Sochi (KHL) – NHL.com
The 5'10" winger is on contract until 2025-26, so this would be a hurry-up-and-wait prospect. Multiple writers feel the Perm, Russia teenager is a rival to Bedard in the skill department, with his puck-handling and offensive skills being highlighted as outstanding.
Canada's Ryan O’Rourke (28) is checked by Russia's Matvey Michkov (17) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship exhibition action in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Though the Habs won't get the coveted no. 1 spot this year in the draft, it is worth noting a few other gems that were picked halfway to 10:
- Elias Petterson, Vancouver Canucks (2017)
- Brayden Schenn, LA Kings (2009)
- Blake Wheeler, Phoenix Coyotes (2004)
- Phil Kessel, Boston Bruins (2006)
- Bill Guerin, New Jersey Devils (1987)
- Scott Stevens, Washington Capitals (1982)
- Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh Penguins (1990)
Oh, and the goalie that suited up in no. 31 for the bleu-blanc-rouge for the better chunk of two decades and whose next stop is certainly the NHL Hall of Fame: one Carey Price.
Carey Price of Vancouver, B.C. receives his Montreal Canadiens jersey during the first round at the NHL entry draft in Ottawa Saturday, July 30, 2005. (CP PHOTO/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadiens also have a pick in the third round, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and one pick in the sixth and seventh rounds.
The Habs traded their two second round picks (31 and 37) to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Alex Newhook on Tuesday night.
Draft starts at 7 p.m.
