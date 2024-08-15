Here's where to get an mpox vaccine in Montreal
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years after an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) spread.
Montreal public health said there is no concern right now for Montreal, with four confirmed cases so far in 2024 and 11 in 2023.
Mpox is a viral disease that is transmitted through physical contact with humans through touch, kissing or sex or contact with animals when hunting, skinning or cooking them. It can also be transmitted through materials such as sheets, clothes or needles, according to the WHO.
The two-dose vaccine is available in Montreal at the following clinics:
- Ville-Marie, 955 Maisonneuve Boulevard East (with or without appointment) - Berri-UQAM metro station
- Verdun, 4155 Wellington Street (with or without appointment) - De l'Eglise metro station
- Downtown Montreal, 1801 Maisonneuve Boulevard West (with or without appointment) - Guy Concordia metro station
- Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, 5455 Chauveau Street (appointment only) - L'Assomption metro station
- Saint-Laurent, 2285 A Marcel-Laurin Boulevard (appointment only) - Bois-Franc train station
- Parc-Extension, 7101 Parc Avenue (with or without appointment - Station du Parc metro
For clinic hours, visit the Montreal public health site here.
Symptoms for the mpox virus include:
- Painful rash
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Extreme fatigue
- Muscle and joint pain
- Fever
- Headaches
- Night sweats
Those with symptoms should wear a mask, cover skin lesions and avoid sharing objects. To book an appointment, call 514-766-3974.
