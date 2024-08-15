Here's where to get an mpox vaccine in Montreal

MONTREAL
    The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years after an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) spread.

    Montreal public health said there is no concern right now for Montreal, with four confirmed cases so far in 2024 and 11 in 2023.

    Mpox is a viral disease that is transmitted through physical contact with humans through touch, kissing or sex or contact with animals when hunting, skinning or cooking them. It can also be transmitted through materials such as sheets, clothes or needles, according to the WHO.

    The two-dose vaccine is available in Montreal at the following clinics:

    For clinic hours, visit the Montreal public health site here.

    Symptoms for the mpox virus include:

    • Painful rash
    • Swollen lymph nodes
    • Extreme fatigue
    • Muscle and joint pain
    • Fever
    • Headaches
    • Night sweats

    Those with symptoms should wear a mask, cover skin lesions and avoid sharing objects. To book an appointment, call 514-766-3974. 

