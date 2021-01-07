MONTREAL -- Starting Saturday, a curfew will be in effect in Quebec for all regions except the Nord-du-Quebec administrative region.

Quebecers will need to stay in their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. or risk a fine of up to $6,000. until Feb. 8.

Below is a breakdown of the new regulations that will come into force on the weekend.

CURFEW EXCEPTIONS

  • People are permitted to leave their homes for health-care and humanitarian reasons or priority work
  • Residents can walk their dogs within one kilometre of their homes
  • Gas stations and pharmacies may remain open
  • Travel is permitted for those travelling to and from adult education or training school
  • Those transporting goods and those managing supply chains can continue to operate
  • Travellers heading to an airport, bus or train station are permitted to do so

Quebec will provide further clarification on the curfew during a press conference at 1 p.m.

INDOOR OR OUTDOOR VISITORS TO HOMES AND COTTAGES

  • Multiple visitors are not permitted at your home from another address
  • Private indoor gatherings are not permitted
  • Single individuals are permitted to visit from another address
  • One informal caregiver is permitted
  • Service or support workers are permitted
  • People are already hired for work are permitted

CLOSED

  • Grocery stores at depanneurs are required to close at 7:30 p.m.
  • Ski resorts are required to close for night skiing
  • Non-essential businesses and offices (staff is required to work from home)
  • Beauty salons
  • Restaurant dining areas (delivery only during curfew hours)
  • Saunas and spas (except for massage therapy services)
  • Drop-in daycare centres
  • Libraries except for circulation purposes
  • Indoor sports activities except for physical education classes in schools, professional sports and identified athlete training with permission from Quebec public health authorities
  • Auditoriums, cinemas, theatres, and museums
TOLERATED

  • Sports and recreational activities within family bubbles
  • Outdoor activities such as walking, skating, skiing and cross-country skiing that are NOT in groups (traffic must be monitored at outdoor sites with controlled access)
  • Downhill skiing
  • On-site pickup at retail businesses for products purchased online
  • Funerals with a maximum of 10 people excluding funeral establishment staff (no food or alcohol may be served)
  • Demonstrations, but with mandatory mask-wearing or face covering
  • Community organizations' services

EDUCATION RULES

  • Childcare services within the accommodation limits (children cannot lose their places if parents decide not to send their children to the childcare service)
  • Preschool and elementary education will restart Monday with classes required to operate following public health measures
  • Secondary school will continue with distanced learning services until Jan. 18 when classes resume
  • Lunch is to be taken with students from one stable classroom group
  • Lunch with students from a stable classroom group
  • Measures do not apply to students with disabilities or those experiencing adjustment or learning difficulties attending a specialized school, special class or the Work-Oriented Training Pathway
  • Adult education programs to restart Jan. 18 with distanced education emphasized
  • Higher education continued using maximizing distance teaching activities
  • Internships and laboratories are maintained for adult education and higher education programs

For all education levels:

  • Extracurricular activities are suspended
  • School outings and inter-school activities are suspended
  • Visitors to schools to be kept to a minimum