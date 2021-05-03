MONTREAL -- A few changes to health measures are coming into effect in some regions of Quebec this week.

As of Monday, preschool and elementary schools located in the Quebec City metropolitan community can reopen.

In the Chaudiere-Appalaches region, preschools and elementary schools in the Navigateurs, Appalaches and Cote-du-Sud school service centres, with the exception of those located in the Bellechasse RCM, will also be able to receive students as of Monday.

On the other hand, the elementary schools of the Centre de services scolaires de la Beauce-Etchemin and those of the Outaouais region remain closed.

Distance learning continues for high school students in all territories affected by the special emergency measures.

Due to a recent deterioration of the health situation in part of the Lower St. Lawrence region, high schools are closed as of Monday, with the exception of those located in the MRCs of Matanie, Matapedia and La Mitis. Preschool and elementary schools remain open.

No date has been specified for the end of these new special measures.

Finally, the curfew will be changed from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the island of Montreal and in Laval. The curfew will be lifted at 5 a.m. the following morning.

In addition, appointments for vaccination against COVID-19 are now open in the 15 health regions of Quebec to all persons aged 45 and over. Those between 40 and 44 years of age will be able to do the same as of Wednesday.

The director of the vaccination campaign, Daniel Pare, said that the type of vaccine will be indicated when making an appointment, allowing people to decide which one they prefer.

In addition, a first drive-through clinic is expected to be announced this week.

Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dube said the service will be meant to accomodate families with young children who will be able to go together, without having to find a babysitter.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2021.