Here's what roads are closed in the Montreal area over the long weekend

A construction site in Montreal forces a road closure. FILE - (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) A construction site in Montreal forces a road closure. FILE - (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon