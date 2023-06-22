Here's what roads are closed in the Montreal area over the long weekend

Though the road closures will not be as extensive over the Fete nationale/St. Jean Baptiste long weekend, Quebec's Ministry of Transport is advising drivers that certain routes will be closed and traffic congestion is possible.

LAVAL

Drivers should expect delays throughout the island due to Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day festivities, but particularly on Route 125.

MONT-TREMBLANT

One lane will be open in each direction on Route 117 between kilometres 117 and 143 in Mont-Tremblant on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Ironman.

Traffic on the municipal network is also expected to be hindered on Saturday and Sunday, particularly on Montée Ryan and Duplessis Road.

DES SOURCES

From 10 p.m. on Sunday until the end of August, the des Sources Boulevard exit (53) will be closed on Highway 20 westbound.

PAPINEAU-LEBLANC BRIDGE

Since 30 April, safety work has been underway on the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19), linking Laval and Montreal over the Rivière des Prairies. The left lane has been closed in both directions, and speeds were reduced to 70 km/h.

LAURENTIANS HIGHWAY (A-15)

Since 6 June, construction work has been underway on a new left-hand lane on the Laurentians Highway (A-15) between highways 640 and 50.

HIGHWAY 15 (SAINT-JEROME)

Since 15 June, work has been underway to repair the concrete slab on the Laurentians Highway (A-15), between kilometres 38 and 44, in Saint-Jerome. The work will cause some delays.

HIGHWAY 50 (MIRABEL)

Work began on 18 June to replace streetlights on Highway 50 in Mirabel, between Cure-Labelle Boulevard (R-117) and Louis-Bisson Street, as well as in the Highway 15 interchange.

HIGHWAY 40

Until December 2023, Highway 40 eastbound will be closed, with one lane open in each direction on the westbound span between the Morgan Boulevard sector in Baie-D'Urfé and the Saint-Charles Boulevard entrance in Kirkland. Speed will be reduced throughout the worksite.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Visit Quebec511 to find out about current and future network closures.