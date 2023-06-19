Highway 20: Complete closure of ramp at Sources interchange from June 25 to Aug. 30
Beginning June 25, Exit 53 leading from Highway 20 (du Souvenir) westbound to Boulevard des Sources northbound will be closed to traffic until late August.
The Minister of Transport announced on Monday the closure is necessary to allow for work to be done to repair guardrails, road lighting, beams, joints and asphalt pavement "as part of the Sources interchange rehabilitation project."
The closure will be in effect from Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m. to Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 5 a.m.
Drivers will be asked to use the marked detour via Boulevard Saint-Jean and should expect to hear about additional closures in the future, the ministry said in a release.
It's recommended that motorists check out Quebec 511 before they hit the road, to get the latest information on any roadblocks in place.
