Highway 20: Complete closure of ramp at Sources interchange from June 25 to Aug. 30

A highway 20 westbound ramp, Exit 53, to boulevard des Sources north will be closed to traffic from June 25 until the end of next August. A highway 20 westbound ramp, Exit 53, to boulevard des Sources north will be closed to traffic from June 25 until the end of next August.

