Here's what road closures are in effect around Montreal this weekend
Commuters hitting the roads in and around Montreal are being advised that several closures are in effect over the weekend due to construction, as well as a demonstration downtown and the Marathon Beneva de Montréal.
Here is a summary of what to expect on the roads.
HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE
From Saturday 4 a.m. to Sunday 1 a.m.
- Closure of the bridge towards the South Shore ( R-138 west, upstream bridge ) and contraflow (1 lane per direction) on the bridge towards Montreal.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE AND R-138
From Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
- Closure of the ramp leading from the R-138 east (coming from the Honoré- Mercier bridge) to the A-20 east (towards the city center)
Detour : via the ramp for A-20 west, junction for 1re Avenue, U-turn at the traffic light, boulevard Montréal- Toronto east and ramp for A-20 east, after avenue Saint-Pierre .
EXCHANGE A-10 / R-132 (Brossard)
From Friday 11:59 p.m. to Saturday 5 p.m.
- In Brossard , complete closure of the ramp leading from the A-10 west (Cantons-de-l'Est) to the R-132 east (towards Longueuil).
HIGHWAY 40
From Friday 11 p.m. to Saturday 8 a.m.
From Saturday 11 p.m. to Sunday 9 a.m.
From Sunday 10:30 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
- In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue , complete closure of the A-40 westbound, between exit 41 (boulevard des Anciens-Combattants, A-20 west) and the following entrance
Detour : service road.
Default closure : the entrance at Chemin des Pins.
VICTORIA BRIDGE
Until Sept. 25:
- Between Montreal (Arr. Le Sud-Ouest) and Saint-Lambert , traffic in one direction, until September 25, according to the following schedule:
- Towards Montreal only, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Towards Saint-Lambert only, from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.
HIGHWAY 50 (GUY-LAFLEUR) AT MIRABEL
- In Mirabel , complete closure in both directions of the A-50 (Guy-Lafleur), between exit 272 (R-148, route Arthur-Sauvé, Saint-Eustache) eastbound and exit 279 (chemin Saint- Simon, Saint-Colomban) westbound, from Friday 7 p.m. to Saturday 3 p.m.
Detour : via the R-158.
Default closures :
- The entrance to Chemin Saint Simon for the A-50 west.
- The entrance from the R-148 to the A-50 is.
SHERBROOKE STREET WEST IN MONTREAL
- In Montreal (Côte-des-Neiges district, Notre-Dame -de-Grâce), complete closure of Sherbrooke Street West in both directions, between Oxford and Wilson avenues, from Saturday 7 a.m. to Monday 7 a.m.
Detours :
- East direction, via avenue Girouard, rue Saint-Jacques Ouest and boulevard Cavendish
- West direction: via avenue Girouard, avenue de Monkland and boulevard Cavendish
ROUTE 136 WEST
- In Montreal (Ville-Marie district) , closure of the Sanguinet Street entrance to the R-136 west / Ville-Marie tunnel, Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
DEMONSTRATION AT PARC JEANNE-MANCE
- Demonstration by public sector unions at Parc Jeanne-Mance, at the intersection of Mont-Royal and Avenue du Parc, Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 1 p.m.
BENEVA MONTREAL MARATHON
- Events related to the Marathon Beneva de Montréal are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, during the day. Significant delays are expected on the municipal road network, along Saint-Joseph and Saint-Laurent boulevards, and on the highway network, on Highway 40. The public is invited to use public transport.
SERGE-MARCIL BRIDGE/HIGHWAY 30
- Between Les Cèdres and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield , partial closure of the Serge-Marcil bridge eastbound, Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
