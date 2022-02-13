Advertisement
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and what's coming Monday
Published Sunday, February 13, 2022 11:45AM EST
Those wanting to host a Super Bowl party today at home or at a restaurant and watch the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals battle for glory were given the green light by the Quebec government (with a recommendation that it stay 10 people or less), as the province continues to lighten restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MEASURES LIFTED SATURDAY
- As of yesterday, there is no restriction on the number of people permitted at private gatherings though Quebec public health officials suggest a maximum of 10 people or three households.
- Restaurant staff can seat 10 people per table from three addresses so long as everyone has a valid vaccination passport.
- Caregivers can visit a loved one in a group home with a valid vaccination passport.
RESTRICTIONS BEING LIFTED MONDAY
Starting Monday, the following lightened restrictions will be in effect:
- Gyms and spas can reopen at half capacity with a valid vaccination passport required.
- Indoor sports and recreation activities can resume (including at colleges and universities) with change rooms limited to half capacity with a maximum of 25 people per group.
- Indoor climbing and golf centres can operate at 50 per cent capacity with a mandatory vaccination requirement in place.
- Outdoor sports competitions can resume with no health protocols.
- Sporting and public events can operate at a maximum of 5,000 people with vaccination passport requirements in place.
More restrictions will be lifted in the coming weeks.
