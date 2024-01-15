Here's what actually goes in your recycling bin... and how to sort it properly

The new organization taking over recycling in Quebec wants residents to think before tossing material in the bins.

Éco Entreprises Québec (EEQ) launched 'Bin Impact' this week to educate Quebecers on how to sort recyclable material, what actually belongs in recycling bins, and what does not.

The private non-profit will become fully responsible for recycling in the province at the end of January of 2025.

EEQ commissioned a Leger survey that found that 80 per cent of the province uses curbside recycling bins, and almost nine in 10 Quebecers would like to know how to sort materials correctly. Only 17 per cent of those surveyed said they actually check to see if the material is actually recyclable before throwing it in the bin.

"As the organization in charge of managing curbside recycling, we want to raise public awareness of the importance of sorting to improve the quality and quantity of the materials sent to sorting centres," said EEQ president and CEO Maryse Vermette. "Bin Impact is a positive and engaging initiative to improve the system's efficiency at a time when many questions still remain about what should—or should not—go in the bin."

"Knowing what to put in the bin is easy: containers, packaging, printed paper. Nothing else," the Bin Impact campaign says.

Recyclable containers, the EEQ says, usually have a cap or lid, such as dish soap, shampoo or oil bottles.

Packaging that can be recycled is used to easily transport items. For example, cardboard boxes, egg cartons, kraft paper packaging, or produce clamshells.

Printed paper has text, patterns or images on it. Sugar packages, flyers and magazines, lined or squared paper sheets and envelopes are examples of this.

The following are some of the items do not go in the recycling bin:

Hazardous household waste.

Containers and prints tainted with food residue.

Very long items.

Lithium batteries.

Diapers.

Recyc-Quebec released an app to better help residents sort their recyclable material.

Here are some other tips for sorting recyclable materials and managing your bins:

Empty and rinse containers.

Separate same-item materials. For example, remove the plastic insert from the cookie tin or lid from the jam jar.

Make aluminum balls.

Place items in bins separately.

"Many Quebecers participate in curbside recycling and are generally keen to do it the right way," said EEQ board chair Denis Brisbois. "The results of the Leger survey are reassuring and show that people are open to taking the necessary steps to help improve the system."

The Leger survey found the following about recycling: