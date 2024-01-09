How not to discard that old Christmas tree in Montreal

It’s that time of year again when discarded Christmas trees are left out on the curb.

But the City of Montreal is urging residents to check the city’s website to find out pickup dates for trees in your borough.

The city says people should remove all ornaments, put the tree out at 7 a.m. in the morning on pickup day and lay it down sideways — not upright in a snowbank because it can confuse city crews.

