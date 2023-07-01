Here's how to use your lithium-ion batteries if you don't want to start a fire
Experts are warning of the dangers posed by lithium-ion batteries after one reportedly exploded in Sherbrooke, Que., potentially causing a major building fire.
Lithium-ion batteries can be found pretty much anywhere -- in phones, tablets, scooters and electric vehicles.
“We had seven fires in 2021 that implicated a lithium battery,” said Montreal Fire Operations Chief Martin Guilbault. “That number tripled in 2022.”
Experts say the public ought to be better informed on how to use them to avoid similar incidents.
“Dont cover the battery,” said renewable energy specialist Ruisseau Leclair. “It's not insulated, so it needs to dissipate its heat … (and) don’t try to modify it, because any modifications to the battery pack is a compromise on safety features.”
Guilbault says alteration it’s a common problem, with countless videos circulating online claiming to show people how to get more power out of their household batteries.
Experts also say consumers should be careful not to use batteries which aren’t certified to work in their personal electronics.
“The main problem is people are trying to use other batteries not meant to be used with the bike they have,” said Guilbault. “Some will buy cheaper batteries just to save money.”
But that money-saving instinct could cost you in the long-run. Especially because lithium-ion fires don’t require oxygen to burn, and are typically harder for firefighters to extinguish.
Faced with an increasing number of cases of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries used in electric mobility devices, Health Canada published an advisory on May 11.
In the advisory containing several recommendations, Health Canada wrote that the lithium-ion batteries in these bicycles can undergo "thermal runaway."
This occurs when excessive heat builds up in the battery due to damage, failure or misuse.
Health Canada added that in the United States, between Jan. 1, 2021, and Nov. 28, last year, authorities received reports from 39 different states of at least 208 fires or overheating incidents linked to electric mobility.
