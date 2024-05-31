MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal firefighters battle blaze near Saint-Laurent Metro

    A flame is seen in this file image. (Pexels) A flame is seen in this file image. (Pexels)
    Montreal firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze that broke out in a three-storey building near the Saint-Laurent Metro.

    According to firefighters, the flames started at the back of a business on the first floor, located on de Maisonneuve and Saint-Laurent boulevards.

    The building also houses residences on the second and third floors.

    Firefighters say there were no reported injuries and the Red Cross is taking care of two families.

    The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remains unknown.

