Here's how much snow is headed to Montreal this week

After a stretch of dry weather through the Easter long weekend, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for snow this week.

A Colorado low will begin to affect the region on Wednesday. The system will bring an increase in cloud through the day with a few showers possible.



Wednesday night, as temperatures drop below the freezing mark, the region is expecting snow.





Montreal is expecting accumulations Wednesday night through Thursday. While some rain is expected to mix in, the city could see more than 10 centimetres of accumulation.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements advising motorists to consider postponing any non-essential travel.



Montreal will see snow change to rain on Friday, and a few more flurries are expected into Saturday morning, but skies should clear by Saturday afternoon.



