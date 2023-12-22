MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Here is the CTV News Montreal broadcast schedule for the holidays

    CTV News Montreal

    Over the holidays, CTV News Montreal's usual broadcasts will be changed.

    • Dec. 23: 6 p.m. newscast pre-empted due to NFL. Regular Late (11:30 p.m.) newscast.
    • CHRISTMAS EVE (Dec. 24): No newscasts.
    • CHRISTMAS DAY (Dec. 25): No newscasts.
    • BOXING DAY (Dec. 26): No local 12 p.m. or 5 p.m. newscasts. Regular newscasts at 6 p.m. and Late (11:30 p.m.) A special pre-recorded report will air at 5 p.m.
    • NEW YEAR'S EVE (Dec. 31): No newscasts.
    • NEW YEAR'S DAY (Jan. 1): No newscasts. A special pre-recorded report will air at 6 p.m.
    • Jan. 2: No local 12 p.m. or 5 p.m. newscasts. Regular newscasts at 6 p.m. and Late (11:30 p.m.)

    The special reports will be hosted by Mutsumi Takahashi with panellists David Heurtel, Sebastien Dallaire and Martine St-Victor. 

