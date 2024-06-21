Here are the weekend road closures for the Montreal and Tremblant area

MONTREAL
    In addition to various routes being closed over the weekend due to Fete National parades, some construction is planned in and around Montreal that will result in road closures.

    In addition, the Ironman Triathlon in Mont-Tremblant will result in more traffic and road closures in that area.

    Highway 30 / Route-116 Interchange

    • From Friday at 6:30 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., the Highway 30 east service road ramp to Route 116 east will be closed.
    • From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.; from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.; and from Sunday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., Route 116 east between exit 9-O (A-30 west) and Seigneurial Boulevard will be closed.

    As a result, the following are default closures:

    • The Highway 30 west service road ramp to Route 116 east.
    • The Route 116 east ramp to Highway 30 east.

    Bonaventure Highway (A-10)

    • From Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) will be closed at exit 2 (avenue Pierre-Dupuy) eastbound and at exit 58.

    Rose-de-Lima Street (Montreal)

    • In the Southwest borough, Rose-de-Lima Street is closed long-term between Saint-Antoine and Saint-Jacques streets and the Rose-de-Lima / Saint-Jacques intersection will close as of June 25.

    Philippe-Chartrand Street (Terrebonne)

    • Philippe-Chartrand Street is closed between Gascon Road (R-337) and Ouellette Street from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m.

    Mont-Tremblant / IRONMAN 70.3

    • On Sunday, partial and complete closures are expected between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., including on Route 117 (one lane in each direction) between km 117 in Mont-Tremblant and 143 in Labelle.

    In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, work may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info regularly for information on current and future work. 

