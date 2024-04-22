Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge toward Montreal to close over the weekend

Motorists are being warned that the lane toward Montreal on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be closed from Friday night to Sunday morning.

The Ministry of Transport (MTQ) says the closure is needed to carry out work on a damaged piece of the bridge. The two lanes towards Vaudreuil-Dorion will remain open.

The closure along Highway 40 eastbound will take effect at 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Sunday between exit 35 (Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac / Vaudreuil-Dorion / Av. St-Charles) and the entrance from Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants.

The ministry says the toll on Highway 30 eastbound will be suspended to offer commuters an alternative route to Montreal.

"Detour routes will be marked with temporary signage. The ministry recommends that road users who will have to travel in the area allow more time to get to their destination," the MTQ said in a news release.