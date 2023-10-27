MONTREAL
    • Here are the road closures in and around Montreal this weekend

    Road closed sign in Quebec. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Road closed sign in Quebec. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

    Those taking to the roads in-and-around Montreal should be aware that closures are scheduled for roadwork, particularly in the Saint-Pierre interchange and on the Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

    Drivers are advised to avoid these areas.

    CANCELLED WORK - HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

    The work originally scheduled for the Mercier Bridge has been cancelled due to possible unfavourable weather conditions.

    SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

    From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

    • The Route-138 East ramp (coming from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 East (towards the city centre).

    From Monday at 5 a.m. to Friday, Dec. 1 at midnight, one of two lanes will close on the same ramp.

    From Sunday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

    • Route-138 eastbound between Clément Street and the interchange.

    As a result, the following is a default closure as of 10:30 p.m.:

    • The Clément Street entrance.

    Saint-Pierre interchange closures from Oct. 27-30, 2023.

    Highway 20 / 30 INTERCHANGE (BOUCHERVILLE)

    From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

    • In Boucherville, the Highway 20 eastbound service road at the interchange.

    As a result, the Highway 30 East service road is a default closure.

    LAVIOLETTE BRIDGE (A-55)

    Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

    • Between Trois-Rivières and Bécancour, two of four lanes will be closed on the bridge, with one lane open in each direction.

    ILE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE

    Between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville (Island of Montreal), two lanes will be open in each direction from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

    MONTREAL CLOSURES

    BOUCHERVILLE STREET

    From Friday at midnight to Sunday at midnight, the following closure will be in effect:

    • In the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, De Boucherville Street in the southbound direction between Hector-Barsalou and Notre-Dame Street East.

    GALERIES-D'ANJOU BOULEVARD

    From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

    • Galeries-d'Anjou Boulevard northbound.

    REMINDER: Galeries-d'Anjou Boulevard southbound is closed until the end of 2023.

    RENE-LEVESQUE EAST

    The following closure will be in effect from Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.:

    • In the Ville-Marie borough, Rene-Levesque Boulevard eastbound between Hôtel-de-Ville Avenue and Saint-Laurent Boulevard. One lane will be open in each direction on the westbound lanes.

    CAVENDISH BOULEVARD

    From Friday at 7 a.m. to Monday at 3 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

    • In the Côte-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grâce boroughs, Cavendish Boulevard will be completely closed to southbound between Saint-Jacques and Sherbrooke streets with one lane open in each direction on the northbound side.

    HIGHWAY 20 / ROUTE 132 (RENE-LEVESQUE) IN SAINT-LAMBERT

    From Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

    • The eastbound entrance from Notre-Dame Avenue.

    HIGHWAY 440 (LAVAL)

    From Monday at 4 p.m. to Friday, Nov. 10 at 11 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

    • The ramp leading from Industriel Boulevard to Highway 440 westbound.

    GUY LAFLEUR HIGHWAY (A-50)

    From Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at noon, the following closure will be in effect:

    • At Mirabel, the Guy Lafleur Highway (A-50) in both directions, between exit 272 (R-148, route, Arthur-Sauvé, Saint-Eustache) eastbound and exit 279 (chemin Saint-Simon, Saint-Colomban) westbound.

    SIR-WILFRID-LAURIER (R-116) IN SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE

    From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

    • Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Highway (R-116) East between Exit 9-O (A-30 west) and Seigneurial Boulevard.

    LAURIER BOULEVARD (R-337) IN TERREBONNE

    From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

    • Laurier Boulevard (R-337) in both directions, between montée Major and l'Hortensia Street.

    Visit Quebec511.info for all up-to-date road closure information. All work may be cancelled due to weather or operational constraints.  

