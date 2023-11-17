Here are the road closures for the weekend in and around Montreal

Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware that several construction projects will prompt road closures.

In particular, the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, Highway 15 near Atwater Avenue and the Saint-Pierre interchange should be avoided if possible.

HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.; from Saturday 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.; and from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Southbound

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 southbound, between exit 4 (Souligny Avenue) and the l'Île-Charron Street entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

Northbound

Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 northbound, between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 West and the Notre-Dame Street East entrance.

As a result, the Route-132 east and west ramps will be closed for Highway 25 North.

The l'Île-Charron Street entrance is also closed.

SOULIGNY AVENUE

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.; from Saturday at 10:30 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.; and from Sunday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), Souligny Avenue eastbound, between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand streets.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

In Montreal (Sud-Ouest borough), one of four lanes will be closed during the day and two of four lanes at night on Highway 15 South, between Atwater Avenue and exit 60 (Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard, Wellington Street, Montreal / Centre-Ville).

As a result, the following are closures from Friday at 8 p.m.:

The Atwater Avenue entrance.

Exit 60 (Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard, Wellington Street, Montreal / Centre-Ville).

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Route-138 east ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 East (towards downtown).

From Monday, Nov. 20 at 5 a.m. to Friday, Dec. 1 at midnight, one of two lanes on the Route 138 East ramp to Highway 20 East will be closed.

From Sunday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Route-138 eastbound between Clément Street and the interchange.

As a result, the Clement Street entrance is closed.

ÎLE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE / HIGHWAY 40

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

On the bridge between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville (Island of Montreal), one of five lanes will be closed with two open in each direction.

ANCIENS-COMBATTANTS BOULEVARD (SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BELLEVUE)

From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Anciens-Combattants Boulevard in both directions between Pacifique Avenue and the Highway 40 East service road.

DE LORIMIER AVENUE (MONTREAL)

In the Ville-Marie borough, de Lorimier Avenue will be partially closed in both directions at de Maisonneuve Boulevard (one lane and right-turn lane) until Dec. 1.

VICTORIA BRIDGE

Between Saint-Lambert and Montreal (Sud-Ouest borough), two-lane configuration towards Montreal during the morning rush hour until 10 a.m. on weekdays. Schedule in effect until Dec. 1.

All work may be cancelled due to weather or operational constraints. For up-to-date information on road closures, visit Quebec511.info.