Here are the Montreal-area weekend road closures

Those planning to drive in and around Montreal on the weekend should be aware that road closures are planned due to construction, and some routes may remain blocked due to the Aug. 9 storm that flooded many areas in the region.

In particular, Highway 13 between highways 40 and 520 will close again after reopening briefly for two days.

Motorists are advised to plan trips using the WAZE app or go to Quebec511.info for up-to-date road closures.

Île-aux-Tourtes bridge / Highway 40 - CANCELLED

The work on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville has been cancelled.

That work is postponed until September.

Highway 13

Either from Friday at midnight to Sunday at 5 a.m. or Saturday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., Highway 13 will be closed in both directions between the Highway 520 exit and the Highway 40 exit.

Due to expected weather conditions, the Transport Ministry will confirm which timeframe the road will be closed for on Friday based on the state of the Liesse tunnel pumping station.

Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard (R-112)

In Saint-Lambert, from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one of two lanes will be closed in both directions on Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard (R-112) in the Victoria Bridge area at the Route 132 overpass.

Cote-de-Liesse Road East / Decarie interchange

In Montreal and Town of Mont-Royal, from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the Cote-de-Liesse Road ramp to Decarie Boulevard South will be closed.

Rene-Levesque Boulevard

From Friday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m., one lane will be open in each direction on Rene-Levesque Boulevard between Atateken and Visitation streets.

Bonaventure Highway (A-10) / Nuns' Island

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) East ramp to the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge will be closed until Aug. 26.

One lane will be closed on Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard (towards the city centre) until early December.

Route 132 / 138 (Kahnawake)

There is a long-term partial closure (one of two lanes) of the ramp leading from Route-138 West (coming from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Route-132 East (towards La Prairie) until Thursday, Sept. 5.

Airport drop off

There is a new express drop-off at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) at parking lots P4 and P10 every day from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A free shuttle service is every five minutes.

All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather or operational constraints.