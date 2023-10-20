Here are the Montreal-area weekend road closures
Montreal road users will want to check routes before driving in and around the city this weekend as several construction projects are planned.
In particular, drivers heading through the Ville-Marie Tunnel, or at the Saint-Pierre interchange will have their routes blocked and will need to take detours.
CANCELLED WORK - HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE
The work planned for the Mercier Bridge this weekend has been postponed to a later date.
VILLE MARIE TUNNEL (R-136)
EASTBOUND (towards the city centre)
From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Montreal, the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound between the Atwater Avenue exit (2) and the entrances from de la Cathédrale Street and Notre-Dame Street West.
Ville-Marie Tunnel closures from Oct. 20-23, 2023.
As a result, the following are default closures in the Turcot interchange:
- The Highway 20 East ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East.
- From Friday 11 p.m., the Highway 15 North ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East.
- From Friday 11 p.m., the Pullman Boulevard entrance for the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) east.
WESTBOUND (towards the airport)
On Saturday, from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- The Lucien-L'Allier Street entrance.
- One of four lanes at the Fort Street entrance.
Turcot interchange closures from Oct. 20-23, 2023.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE
From Friday at midnight to Monday 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- The Route 138 East ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 East (towards the city centre).
- One of two lanes on the ramp leading from Route-138 east (coming from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to the Mercier bridge.
From Sunday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Route-138 eastbound between Clément Street and the interchange.
As a result, the following is a default closure as of 10:30 p.m.:
- The Clément Street entrance.
Saint-Pierre interchange closures from Oct. 20-23, 2023.
TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAY (A-40)
On Friday from 10:59 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.; Saturday from 10:59 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.; and Sunday from 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) westbound between exit 41 (Anciens-Combattants Boulevard) and the following entrance.
As a result, the following is a default closure:
- The Chemin Sainte-Marie entrance (under the Rue des Pins overpass).
REMINDER
- Pins Street is closed between Rue Poultry Cottages and Chemin Sainte-Marie until November.
LAVIOLETTE BRIDGE (A-55)
From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:
- Between Trois-Rivières and Bécancour, two of four lanes will be closed, with one lane open in each direction.
ILE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville (Island of Montreal), on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge (spanning the Lake of Two Mountains), maintaining 2 lanes in each direction.
HIGHWAY 20/ROUTE 132 (RENE-LEVESQUE), SAINT-LAMBERT
From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Saint-Lambert, exit 79 (Notre-Dame Avenue).
SHERBROOKE STREET (MONTREAL)
- One lane will be open in each direction on Sherbrooke Street east between Saint-André and Atateken streets on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
ANCIENS-COMBATTANTS BOULEVARD (SAINT-ANNE-DE-BELLEVUE)
From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Ancients-Combattants Boulevard in both directions between Pacific Avenue and the Trans-Canada Expressway (A-40) East service road.
GAETAN-LABERGE BOULEVARD (MONTREAL)
- One lane will be open in each direction on Gaetan-Laberge Boulevard between Marc-Cantin Street and Highway 15 until Nov. 3.
REM LIGHT-RAIL LINE
Since Oct. 15, REM rail work between Panama and Gare Centrale stations has been in effect, causing service interruptions from Sunday to Thursday, from 10 p.m. until the network reopens the following day.
All work may be cancelled due to weather or operational constraints.
