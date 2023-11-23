Here are the 8 Montreal bars that made the global top 500 list

Those looking for a spot to grab a cocktail or glass of wine in Montreal may want to check out one of the eight joints that made the top 500 bars in a global ranking.

The annual Top 500 Bars list aggregates opinions, rankings, reviews and search engines from over 2,000 online sources to compile the list.

Based on the algorithm, Maybe Sammy in Sydney, Australia is the planet Earth's best bar.



The second-best one in Canada is Montreal's Atwater Cocktail Club, which ranked 157th globally. The speakeasy-style cocktail bar just north of the Atwater Market regularly makes top spots lists in Montreal and was on the Top 500 in 2022 as well.

Vancouver's Botanist was ranked 148th.

Eight Montreal bars made the list (though one has since closed), up one from the 2022 list, and the most of any city in Canada.

New to the list this year is the craft cocktail and Cuban bites bar in the Old Port, El Pequeno.

One bar, however, has closed permanently. The no. 386-ranked speakeasy Bar Le Royal on Mont-Royal and Brebeuf in the Plateau will not be on the 2024 list, as it closed its doors this year.

Here is the list of Montreal bars with 2022 rank in brackets:​

Toronto has five bars on the list followed by Vancouver with two, and Halifax has one: Bar Kismet.