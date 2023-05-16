Here's a map of the 34 Quebec restaurants that made the Canada's 100 Best list

Quebec came out top of the provinces in Canada's 100 Best Restaurants 2023 list, with 34 making the list.

By comparison, 31 Ontario restaurants made the list and BC is host to 18.

Of the 34, 28 are on the Island of Montreal, and two are in Quebec City (Arvi and Restaurant Taniere3), with Mirabel (Cabane d'à Côté / Cidrerie Au Pied de Cochon), Rimouski (Restaurant Chez Saint-Pierre), Hudson (Auberge Willow Inn) and Austin (Parcelles) hosting one restaurant a piece.

Montreal topped all cities on the list with Mon Lapin on Saint-Zotique Street East ranked No. 1 and Beba on Ethel Street in Verdun coming in No. 8.

In Montreal, most of the restaurants that made the list are clustered between the Decarie Expressway and Papineau Avenue in the Villeray, Little Italy, Mile End-Plateau, Old Montreal and Griffintown-Little Burgundy neighbourhoods. Westmount, Verdun, and Saint-Henri all have a restaurant on the list as well.

Below is a map of the 34 restaurants that made the list.