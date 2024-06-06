MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Here are some tips for planning your trip for Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend in Montreal

    A fan waves a Ferrari flag at the Senna corner during the second practice session at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press) A fan waves a Ferrari flag at the Senna corner during the second practice session at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Due to the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal this weekend, there will be no major road closures due to construction, the transport ministry (MTQ) says.

    However, the MTQ advises those driving in and around the city to plan ahead since congestion is expected downtown and on the Jacques-Cartier and Samuel-de Champlain bridges.

    Formula 1 Grand Prix

    Parc Jean-Drapeau

    Bus, metro and BIXI options are available to Parc Jean-Drapeau.

    • Metro - Station Jean-Drapeau (yellow line)
    • Bixi - Stations near metro, on Port Avenue and on La Ronde Road.

    Downtown

    • Green and orange metro lines will get you to the main F1 festivities in and around Crescent street.
    • Green line: Peel and Guy-Concordia stations.
    • Orange line: Lucien L'Allier and Bonaventure metros.
    • BIXI stations: Multiple Bixi stations downtown, including on Bishop and Ste. Catherine streets.

    Find routes using the following links:

    Other upcoming closures (Montreal)

    Viger Avenue

    • In the Ville-Marie borough, Viger Avenue westbound between Sanguinet Street and l'Hôtel-de-Ville Street will be closed from Monday, June 10 at 3 a.m. until the following Monday, June 17.

    Saint-Antoine Street West

    • In the Southwest borough, Saint-Antoine Street West will be closed between Agnès and Saint-Ferdinand streets and a temporary change in traffic direction will be in place between Rose-de-Lima Street and Atwater Avenue from Monday, June 10, until fall 2026.

    In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.infor for current and upcoming road closures.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A new 'Hunger Games' book - and movie - is coming

    Inspired by an 18th century Scottish philosopher and the modern scourge of misinformation, Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new 'The Hunger Games' novel.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News