Here are some tips for planning your trip for Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend in Montreal

Due to the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal this weekend, there will be no major road closures due to construction, the transport ministry (MTQ) says.

However, the MTQ advises those driving in and around the city to plan ahead since congestion is expected downtown and on the Jacques-Cartier and Samuel-de Champlain bridges.

Formula 1 Grand Prix

Parc Jean-Drapeau

Bus, metro and BIXI options are available to Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Metro - Station Jean-Drapeau (yellow line)

Bixi - Stations near metro, on Port Avenue and on La Ronde Road.

Downtown

Green and orange metro lines will get you to the main F1 festivities in and around Crescent street.

Green line: Peel and Guy-Concordia stations.

Orange line: Lucien L'Allier and Bonaventure metros.

BIXI stations: Multiple Bixi stations downtown, including on Bishop and Ste. Catherine streets.

Find routes using the following links:

Other upcoming closures (Montreal)

Viger Avenue

In the Ville-Marie borough, Viger Avenue westbound between Sanguinet Street and l'Hôtel-de-Ville Street will be closed from Monday, June 10 at 3 a.m. until the following Monday, June 17.

Saint-Antoine Street West

In the Southwest borough, Saint-Antoine Street West will be closed between Agnès and Saint-Ferdinand streets and a temporary change in traffic direction will be in place between Rose-de-Lima Street and Atwater Avenue from Monday, June 10, until fall 2026.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.infor for current and upcoming road closures.