MONTREAL -- Health-care professionals in private clinics in Quebec are now eligible to receive vaccines for COVID-19, according to the government’s appointment booking website.

ClicSante posted a message Monday informing the public of the newly added group and said interns at private clinics are also eligible.

The province has previously announced it is now offering vaccine doses to people 60 and older, as well as people under 60 who are essential workers and those 60 and under who have a designated chronic illness.

Quebec also opened up appointments to people 55 and older to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine only at specified walk-in clinics and it appears the program is being extended. Health minister Christian Dube said in a tweet on Monday “to meet demand” officials will continue to offer it to people 55 and over.

“It is also possible to make an appointment to receive AZ in more than 300 pharmacies. Several dates are therefore available from this morning in several regions,” the minister said.

Several walk-in locations have opened up for the AstraZeneca vaccine in Montreal:

1001 Jean-Paul Riopelle Place (Palais de Congres)

4545 Pierre-de-Coubertin Ave. (Atrium du Stade Olympique)

821 Sainte Croix Ave. (Clinique de vaccination de Saint-Laurent)

12001 De Salaberry Blvd. (Centre civique de Dollard-des-Ormeaux)

707 75th Ave. (Centre sportif Dollard-St-Laurent)

650 Cedar Ave. (Centre universitaire de santé McGill - Hôpital général de Montréal)

A full list of sites offering AstraZeneca across the province is available here.

Other vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna are still only available to older age groups.